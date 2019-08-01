Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.60-16.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $136-137 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.64 billion.Cigna also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $16.60-16.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $226.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cigna from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cigna from $241.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cigna from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.40.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

