Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 145,914 shares during the quarter. Ciena comprises 1.6% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Ciena worth $14,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth $37,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth $57,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 175.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 79.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $421,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $88,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,041 shares of company stock worth $4,348,599 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on shares of Ciena and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.65.

CIEN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,097. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $46.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.52.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.23 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

