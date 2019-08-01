CIBC Trims Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Target Price to C$167.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$170.00 to C$167.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s current price.

CTC.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$158.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$175.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$203.00 to C$197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$175.67.

Shares of TSE CTC.A traded down C$1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$142.64. The stock had a trading volume of 109,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.64. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$133.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$183.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$142.81.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

