CIBC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

CIBC reissued their buy rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AEM. ValuEngine raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. GMP Securities raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup set a $55.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Desjardins reissued an average rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.76.

AEM opened at $52.23 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $54.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.82, a P/E/G ratio of 80.63 and a beta of -0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 66.7% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 18.2% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

