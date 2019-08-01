Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Position Lowered by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 2.0% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $29,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 90.5% during the first quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 21,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 215,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total value of $32,097,048.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,730 shares in the company, valued at $149,246,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $400,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 91,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,696 shares of company stock worth $50,281,372. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.55.

CB traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $152.45. 13,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $154.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 31.78%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.