Chronologic Trading Down 7.2% This Week (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $186,784.00 and approximately $261.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002049 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chronologic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00283194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.05 or 0.01428872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00115099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00021407 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,188,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 910,598 tokens. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.