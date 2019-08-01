Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Trading Down 0.8%

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.63, approximately 6,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 42,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

CHYHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHYHY)

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in three segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes, Health & Nutrition, and Natural Colors.

