Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research report report published on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a hold rating and set a $755.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $825.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $860.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $700.26.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE CMG opened at $795.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $746.38. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $383.20 and a twelve month high of $811.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Ells sold 28,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.66, for a total transaction of $22,992,195.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,580 shares in the company, valued at $147,352,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.15, for a total transaction of $58,092,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,890 shares of company stock worth $90,168,266 over the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.