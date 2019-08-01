China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect China Automotive Systems to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. China Automotive Systems has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. China Automotive Systems had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect China Automotive Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CAAS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,980. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.53. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

