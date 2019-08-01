China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp (NASDAQ:CADC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp Inc (NASDAQ:CADC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.66. China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 124,663 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53.

China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials for large scale infrastructure, commercial, and residential developments primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its products include ready-mixed concrete blends, controlled low-strength materials, high-strength concrete products with customized fibers, and soil cement and foundation concretes; and compound admixture, lightweight aggregate, thermostat, and C100 high performance concrete products.

