Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Insider Sells $375,200.00 in Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) insider Michael A. Osier sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 522,593 shares in the company, valued at $24,509,611.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CHGG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,648. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.53. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 500.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 13.96 and a quick ratio of 13.96. Chegg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.44 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chegg by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after acquiring an additional 18,841 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chegg by 229.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 195,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $1,810,000.

A number of research firms have commented on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

