Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.09

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.09 and last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 104887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $875.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $75.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.69 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2,733.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,548.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.