Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $480.00 price objective on the stock.

“We remain bullish the CHTR’s ability to take broadband market share, which, along with cost cutting, should drive margin expansion and EBITDA growth, fueling a levered equity shrink leading to FCF per share growing 25% p.a. through ‘24E. Our DCF driven $480 price target is unchanged and implies a 15x forward multiple on fully taxed FCF a year from now.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $383.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Charter Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $415.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $385.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $400.56. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $272.91 and a 52-week high of $417.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $370,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,325 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $497,113.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,174.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 230.3% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Charter Communications by 31.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

