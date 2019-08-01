CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Stock Position Lowered by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC downgraded CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CGI Inc has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $80.50.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CGI Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.