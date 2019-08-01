Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CERS. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Cerus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ:CERS traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. 126,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.64. Cerus has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $8.05.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 90.68% and a negative return on equity of 74.31%. Cerus’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Mariner Greenman bought 10,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 638,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,031. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Cerus by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Cerus by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cerus by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

