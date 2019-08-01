Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives $72.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.36.

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $100,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 441,468 shares of company stock valued at $30,777,997. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cerner by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,502,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after purchasing an additional 307,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,747,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,593,000 after purchasing an additional 342,029 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 74,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CERN opened at $71.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cerner has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $76.47. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

