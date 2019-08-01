Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CDAY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.15.

Shares of CDAY stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.02. 14,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,973. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $31.39 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,060.60 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $4,403,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $100,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,092,750 shares of company stock valued at $105,211,840. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $54,385,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,041,000 after buying an additional 649,966 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $18,989,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 280.8% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 257,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,225,000 after buying an additional 190,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 127,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

