Centuria Industrial Reit (ASX:CIP) Shares Up 1.9%

Centuria Industrial Reit (ASX:CIP) shares shot up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$3.24 ($2.30) and last traded at A$3.24 ($2.30), 432,860 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 132% from the average session volume of 186,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.18 ($2.26).

The stock has a market capitalization of $877.54 million and a P/E ratio of 8.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06.

Get Centuria Industrial Reit alerts:

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Centuria Industrial Reit’s payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX: CIP) offers investors a chance to invest in industrial property via a listed property trust. CIP is Australia's largest ASX listed income focused industrial investment vehicle and is included in the S&P ASX300 index. CIP owns a portfolio of 37 high quality industrial assets with a value of $1 billion, the properties are located in key metropolitan locations throughout Australia.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Centuria Industrial Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuria Industrial Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.