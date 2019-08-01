Centrex Metals (ASX:CXM) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Centrex Metals Limited (ASX:CXM)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.11. Centrex Metals shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 46,537 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 million and a P/E ratio of -57.50.

About Centrex Metals (ASX:CXM)

Centrex Metals Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. The company explores for phosphate, potash, gold, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Ardmore phosphate rock project located to the south of Mt Isa in North West Queensland. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

