Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Compass Point downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

CPF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 38,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,334. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $830.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $55.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Central Pacific Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 20th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, CEO Paul K. Yonamine bought 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $255,790.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,790.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Earl E. Fry bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $54,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,585.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 19,977 shares of company stock valued at $588,812. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

