Centamin (TSE:CEE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centamin PLC (TSE:CEE)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2.00. Centamin shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 2,188 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 31.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.87.

In other Centamin news, Director Heidi Anne Brown sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total transaction of C$27,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,342.50.

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

