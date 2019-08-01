Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.30. Ceconomy shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 4,649 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CEC1. Independent Research set a €6.10 ($7.09) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HSBC set a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.80 ($7.91) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.35 ($6.22).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €4.97. The company has a market cap of $14.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

