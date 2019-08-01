Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €5.35 ($6.22).

CEC1 has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.80 ($7.91) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

ETR CEC1 traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €5.35 ($6.22). 4,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The company has a market cap of $14.33 million and a P/E ratio of -15.74. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a 12-month high of €7.80 ($9.07). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €4.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.21.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

