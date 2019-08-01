Ceapro (CVE:CZO) Shares Up 3.6%

Ceapro Inc (CVE:CZO)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.43, 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 30,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 million and a PE ratio of -44.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36.

Ceapro (CVE:CZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.20 million during the quarter.

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing functionally active ingredients in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, and internationally. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.

