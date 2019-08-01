Castle Price Down 29.4% Over Last 7 Days (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Castle has a total market capitalization of $31,609.00 and $93.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Castle has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.65 or 0.01034984 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004603 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 106.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000786 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 14,529,281 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,059 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

