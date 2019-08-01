Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: CRZO) in the last few weeks:

7/29/2019 – Carrizo Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/24/2019 – Carrizo Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. is a Houston-based energy company actively engaged in the exploration, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas primarily in proven trends in the Barnett Shale area in North Texas and along the Texas and Louisiana onshore Gulf Coast regions. Carrizo controls significant prospective acreage blocks and utilizes advanced three-D seismic techniques to identify potential oil and gas reserves and drilling opportunities. “

7/23/2019 – Carrizo Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. is a Houston-based energy company actively engaged in the exploration, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas primarily in proven trends in the Barnett Shale area in North Texas and along the Texas and Louisiana onshore Gulf Coast regions. Carrizo controls significant prospective acreage blocks and utilizes advanced three-D seismic techniques to identify potential oil and gas reserves and drilling opportunities. “

7/22/2019 – Carrizo Oil & Gas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Williams Capital. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2019 – Carrizo Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

7/17/2019 – Carrizo Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/16/2019 – Carrizo Oil & Gas had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

7/15/2019 – Carrizo Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/11/2019 – Carrizo Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.80. 185,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,647,767. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 49.20%. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Carrizo Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,272.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $259,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 133,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

