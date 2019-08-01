Cardtronics (CATM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ: CATM) recently:

7/24/2019 – Cardtronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cardtronics plc provides ATM services primarily in North America and Europe. The company is at the convergence of retailers, financial institutions, prepaid card programs and the customers they share. Cardtronics, Inc., formerly known as Cardtronics plc, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

7/22/2019 – Cardtronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cardtronics plc provides ATM services primarily in North America and Europe. The company is at the convergence of retailers, financial institutions, prepaid card programs and the customers they share. Cardtronics, Inc., formerly known as Cardtronics plc, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

7/19/2019 – Cardtronics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/11/2019 – Cardtronics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/8/2019 – Cardtronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cardtronics plc provides ATM services primarily in North America and Europe. The company is at the convergence of retailers, financial institutions, prepaid card programs and the customers they share. Cardtronics, Inc., formerly known as Cardtronics plc, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

7/3/2019 – Cardtronics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

6/17/2019 – Cardtronics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/11/2019 – Cardtronics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATM traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.23. Cardtronics PLC has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $39.10.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $318.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.99 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 0.81%. Cardtronics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics PLC will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cardtronics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,285,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cardtronics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Cardtronics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

