Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 120.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,050 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises approximately 1.2% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,662,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 555,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after purchasing an additional 26,570 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 493,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock opened at $46.95 on Thursday. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $58.31. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $35.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.11.

Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

