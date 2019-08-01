Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.61–0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $243-245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.27 million.Carbon Black also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $-0.12–0.1 EPS.

Carbon Black stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.25. 1,094,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,636. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.27. Carbon Black has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Carbon Black had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a negative net margin of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Carbon Black’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carbon Black will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CBLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carbon Black from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cowen started coverage on Carbon Black in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Carbon Black from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Carbon Black in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In related news, CEO Patrick Morley sold 277,830 shares of Carbon Black stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $5,278,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald H. Nordin sold 86,750 shares of Carbon Black stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,648,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 552,960 shares of company stock worth $10,378,490. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

