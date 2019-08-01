Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Shares Down 5.9%

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) was down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, approximately 28,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 11,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15.

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Capstone Companies had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter.

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products in North America and internationally. It offers wireless remote-controlled LED accent, LED under cabinet, LED solar patio, LED motion sensor, and LED wall utility lights, as well as LED gooseneck lanterns, CPC power failure bulbs, and wireless remote-control outlets.

