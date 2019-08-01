Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,141,255 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 21,741 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 3.64% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $70,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,150,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $129,622,000 after acquiring an additional 223,038 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,412,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after acquiring an additional 299,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,705,000 after buying an additional 127,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth $11,998,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 386,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFFN traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 17,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,702. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.57. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.36 million for the quarter. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 26.82%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%.

In other news, Director Michel Philipp Cole acquired 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $39,147.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

