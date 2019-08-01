Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 59.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 million.

Shares of CPLP stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.20. 157,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,425. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $205.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 467,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 342,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,574 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 148,676 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 508,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 78,684 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 385.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 47,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 109.8% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 23,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 28.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Capital Product Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

