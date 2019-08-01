Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Bought by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 95.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAJ. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Canon by 14.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,461,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 185,565 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Canon by 15.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,022,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,698,000 after purchasing an additional 134,925 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Canon by 143.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 60,738 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Canon during the first quarter worth $1,297,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canon by 54.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 37,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Canon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.51. Canon Inc has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canon Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

