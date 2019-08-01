Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$176.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTC.A shares. National Bank Financial set a C$166.00 price objective on Canadian Tire in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$175.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$203.00 to C$197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

CTC.A stock traded down C$0.15 on Friday, reaching C$143.96. 57,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,044. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$142.81. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$133.56 and a twelve month high of C$183.93. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.