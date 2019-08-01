Canaccord Genuity Trims Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) Target Price to C$1.60

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.70 to C$1.60 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 97.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from C$1.85 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. GMP Securities lowered their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from C$2.25 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Painted Pony Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.51.

Painted Pony Energy stock traded down C$0.12 on Thursday, hitting C$0.81. 717,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.93. Painted Pony Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.81 and a 1 year high of C$3.54.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

