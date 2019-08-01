Canaccord Genuity Lowers QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $87.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.47% from the company’s current price.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.70 on Thursday, hitting $70.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,422,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,138,798. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.38. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 11.57%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 20,862 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total value of $1,844,826.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 2,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $179,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,489 shares of company stock worth $7,603,985. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

