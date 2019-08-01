Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07), Morningstar.com reports. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.60 million.

NASDAQ:CAC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.90. The stock had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.49. Camden National has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get Camden National alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 1,746.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Camden National by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Camden National by 400.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.