Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,628 shares during the period. CAE comprises approximately 1.3% of Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. National Bank Financial lowered CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NYSE CAE opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. Cae Inc has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.05 million. CAE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 14.22%. CAE’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cae Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

