Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Cactus had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $168.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:WHD traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,534. Cactus has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

WHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cactus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on Cactus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Cactus from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.45.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

