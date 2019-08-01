Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.71

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.71 and last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 2710974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.16.

COG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.79.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.10 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Peter B. Delaney bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,314. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $76,512,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $63,479,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,287,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $372,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,815 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 895,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after acquiring an additional 877,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,605,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after acquiring an additional 839,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

