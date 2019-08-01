BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Shares Up 0.8%

BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:BYDDF)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $6.30, 20,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 127,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11.

BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BYDDF)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Business; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

