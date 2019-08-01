Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BBW. TheStreet lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a c+ rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE BBW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.24. 1,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,285. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $9.35.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $84.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.60 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 5.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 100,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 20.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 167,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 28,932 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

