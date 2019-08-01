BTC Health (ASX:BTC) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of BTC Health Limited (ASX:BTC) rose 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.11 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.08), approximately 218,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.11 ($0.07).

The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.09. The company has a market cap of $14.33 million and a PE ratio of -49.50.

Get BTC Health alerts:

In related news, insider Richard Treagus 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 647,500 shares of company stock worth $62,345.

BTC Health Limited is a Pooled Development Fund managed by Titan Bioventures Management Pty Ltd specializing in investments in the biotechnology sector with a focus on post-genomics, stem cell biology, convergence, silicon biology, and nanomedicine. Within post-genomics, it invests in functional genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, structural genomics, glycomics, and pharmacogenomics.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for BTC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.