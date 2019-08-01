Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Brown & Brown to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,535. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $179,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,533.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 43,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 36.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 487,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 130,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 53.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 37,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

