Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 652,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,977,000 after purchasing an additional 37,667 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $179,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,533.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.39. 34,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,687. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Brown & Brown to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

