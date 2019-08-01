Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Raymond James

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.36. 10,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,699. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $36.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 7.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 55.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 82.3% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 102.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 102,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 532.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 577,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,969,000 after purchasing an additional 486,100 shares during the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

