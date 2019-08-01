Brokers Set Expectations for DEUTSCHE POST A/S’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DEUTSCHE POST A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter.

DPSGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of DPSGY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.44. The stock had a trading volume of 496 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,497. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

