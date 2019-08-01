Brokerages Set DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) Target Price at GBX 396.67

Shares of DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 396.67 ($5.18).
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of DS Smith to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 336 ($4.39) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.
Shares of LON:SMDS traded down GBX 9.40 ($0.12) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 347.30 ($4.54). The stock had a trading volume of 5,658,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,000. DS Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 286.20 ($3.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 516.20 ($6.75). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 360.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.86.
DS Smith Company Profile
DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.
