Brokerages Set DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) Target Price at GBX 396.67

Shares of DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 396.67 ($5.18).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of DS Smith to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 336 ($4.39) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get DS Smith alerts:

Shares of LON:SMDS traded down GBX 9.40 ($0.12) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 347.30 ($4.54). The stock had a trading volume of 5,658,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,000. DS Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 286.20 ($3.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 516.20 ($6.75). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 360.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $5.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. DS Smith’s payout ratio is 0.78%.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.