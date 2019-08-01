Brokerages Set AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Price Target at $88.13

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Bank of America cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

NYSE ABC traded up $4.54 on Thursday, hitting $91.69. 205,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,121. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.47. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $94.85.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.44 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.24% and a net margin of 0.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 107,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $9,292,444.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 242,405 shares in the company, valued at $20,890,462.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 10,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $973,502.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,184.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,179 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,781 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,627.3% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 127.3% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 963.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 212.2% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.