Brokerages Expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $950.32 Million

Analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to post $950.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $934.06 million to $981.10 million. Ventas reported sales of $936.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $3.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ventas.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ventas to $71.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.50 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ventas to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

Ventas stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.29. 1,632,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,501. Ventas has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $73.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

In related news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,530,309.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 805,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,620,260.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP T Richard Riney sold 29,702 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $2,092,505.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,517,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,866 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,058. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 80,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in Ventas by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventas (VTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.